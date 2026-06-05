Atlanta mayor pushes to extend neighborhood investment districts as debate over redevelopment continues

Mayor Andre Dickens is asking city leaders to extend six Atlanta districts that allow future growth in property tax revenue to be reinvested into neighborhoods, arguing more work remains in historically underserved communities.

Supporters said the proposal would help fund affordable housing, economic development, food access and other projects in areas that have seen decades of disinvestment.

Critics, however, argue that the future tax revenue could otherwise go to Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County.

To understand how redevelopment can impact a neighborhood, CBS News Atlanta visited Pittsburgh, an Atlanta community where longtime homeowners William and Tamacia Sadler-King say they have watched the community change over the years.

Mrs. Sadler-King grew up in Pittsburgh before moving away with her family. After retiring, she returned to the neighborhood she still knows street by street.

The couple said they have seen vacant lots replaced by new homes and investment returns to the area.

But they also said not everyone has benefited from those changes.

"Some people have had to move," Mrs. Sadler-King said. "The renters of the traditional old houses are gone. They've been pushed out because they were renting. They can't afford it."

Katie Molla, deputy chief of staff for Mayor Dickens, said the districts allow future growth in property tax revenue to be reinvested back into neighborhoods.

"Tax allocation districts are a way for the city, the county and the school system to pool our resources and our property tax revenue as it grows to reinvest back in communities," Molla said.

The mayor's proposal would extend six districts that are currently set to expire, allowing future growth in property tax revenue to continue being reinvested into certain Atlanta neighborhoods.

According to the mayor's office, the plan would support affordable housing, economic development, food access and anti-displacement efforts in communities that have historically seen less investment.

Molla said city leaders believe extending the districts would allow Atlanta to continue investing in neighborhoods where challenges remain. The proposal comes as city leaders continue debating the long-term impact of redevelopment.

While the Sadler-King family said they support investment in neighborhoods like Pittsburgh, they hope city leaders remain focused on the people who have long called those communities home.

Supporters of the proposal argue that extending the districts would allow the city to continue addressing challenges that remain in historically underserved neighborhoods.

Critics contend that the future tax revenue could instead support Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County government services.

The proposal remains under consideration as city leaders continue debating whether the districts should be extended.