Atlanta matriarch Rosie Pearl Clemons celebrates 100 years surrounded by family, love

Surrounded by children, grandchildren, and generations of loved ones, Rosie Pearl Clemons — known affectionately as "Big Mama" — celebrated a milestone few reach: 100 years of life.

Family members gathered on Sunday at AG Rhodes in Atlanta to honor Clemons' centennial birthday, marking a century defined by creativity, resilience, and joy.

"She's a matriarch of our family," said her granddaughter, Glenda Hannah, a retired U.S. Army veteran who served 30 years and now lives in San Antonio. "Today is so special because 100 years — one century — to live a life."

Clemons officially turned 100 on Feb. 12. For her family, the celebration came at a time when they say they needed it most.

"We've had so many dark moments within the last couple of months, losing people," Hannah said. "So we decided to come out and celebrate her."

Rosie Pearl Clemons and her eldest granduagther spoke with CBS Atlanta as they celebrated Rosie Clemons' 100th year of life. CBS News Atlanta

A life rooted in beauty and pride

Known in her neighborhood for her glamorous style and signature church hats, Clemons built a reputation over the decades not just for how she looked — but how she lived.

Well into her 90s, family members say she could still be found planting flowers and even hand-painting her own fence — not out of necessity, but simply because she loved making her surroundings beautiful.

Relatives describe her as vibrant, creative and full of "unmistakable spunk," someone who showed up every day with pride and personality.

"She is definitely the matriarch," Hannah said. "Every moment is a present, and her presence is our present."

"I feel good"

During the celebration, Clemons sat surrounded by family as loved ones leaned in to ask how it feels to reach 100.

"I feel good," Clemons said with a smile.

When asked the secret to her longevity, she offered a humble response.

"I don't know," she said.

But when asked how it felt to see her family gathered around her, her answer was simple.

"It feels good," she said, looking at the generations before her.

For Hannah, that's the real legacy.

"I just wanted her to know that she was special to the family and we're present in her moment," she said. "Rosie Pearl, happy birthday. Love you, Big Mama."

As music played and hugs were exchanged, the celebration wasn't just about turning 100 — it was about honoring a woman whose life continues to hold her family together.

A century in, Rosie Pearl Clemons is still doing what she's always done best: showing up with grace, beauty and love.