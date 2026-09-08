Atlanta man credits Galano Club community with helping him overcome meth addiction

A metro Atlanta man said that surrounding himself with people who understood his experiences and working in a recovery program helped him overcome a methamphetamine addiction.

"The first time I tried it, I think I was hooked," David Anthony Diaz said.

Diaz said attending meetings at the Galano Club in Atlanta became an important part of his recovery.

"I think as a community on the fringes, marginalized, we kind of have this bit of shame," Diaz said. "And it's not easy for us to just be our authentic selves, especially when we're young."

Diaz said alcohol and drugs can lower inhibitions and provide a sense of "artificial courage," making them particularly alluring to young LGBTQ+ people who are trying to understand themselves.

David Anthony Diaz says he found sobriety, community and his voice inside Atlanta's Galano Club. CBS News Atlanta

The Galano Club supports metro Atlanta's LGBTQ+ recovery community and its allies by providing a safe and welcoming meeting place for 12-step programs.

"Galano is my home space," Diaz said. "There are people there that I look for and that look for me."

The club's history dates to 1975, when a small group of LGBTQ+ people began meeting privately at churches across metro Atlanta. The group formed the Galano Club Inc. in 1982 and leased its first building on Peachtree Street.

The organization moved to Mecaslin Street and later to Amsterdam Walk before purchasing its permanent home on Dutch Valley Road in March 1992. The nonprofit now hosts more than 55 meetings each week and says it serves approximately 3,600 people each month.

CBS News Atlanta

Diaz said recovery also helped him rediscover his love of singing and animals.

Christopher Munden of Black Bear Lodge, a treatment center in Helen, said support from people with similar experiences can play an important role in recovery.

"It's really important to have a safe space where you feel that you can go and get help without judgment, without having to worry about your safety," Munden said.

Munden cited a Georgia Department of Public Health study that found nearly 70% of gay and bisexual men surveyed in metro Atlanta reported heavy drinking, while 56% reported nonintravenous drug use within the previous year.

He said the fellowship and sense of community offered by organizations such as the Galano Club, combined with a person's individual recovery work, can help someone maintain sobriety.

If you or someone you know is facing challenges related to substance use, help is available: