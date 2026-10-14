Atlanta lifts remaining boil water advisory following water main repairs and testing

Residents and businesses in South Fulton, Fairburn, Union City, Chattahoochee Hills and Palmetto can use tap water without boiling it after Atlanta officials lifted the boil water advisory Wednesday morning.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management lifted the advisory at 8 a.m. after testing found no contamination in the public water system. Water can now be used for all purposes without boiling, the department said.

The advisory had already been lifted for southwest and northwest Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after tests found no contamination there.

Officials issued the advisory Sunday, Oct. 11, following a water supply interruption affecting the Chattahoochee Water Treatment Plant. Crews later completed repairs to a broken water main near the plant.

The department said the city's drinking water meets or exceeds federal standards and that the Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified.