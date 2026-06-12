Atlanta kids teach reporter the basics of soccer ahead of city's FIFA Men's World Cup games

Young soccer players spent part of their day teaching CBS News Atlanta's Daniel Wilkerson the basics of the game ahead of the FIFA Men's World Cup's first match in Atlanta.

The lesson took place at Inter Atlanta FC's fields on Arizona Avenue, where children shared what they love about soccer and explained some of the rules that can confuse anyone new to the sport.

Seven-year-old Liam Cann even put Wilkerson through a series of soccer drills.

Cann demonstrated toe taps, scissors, and other ball-handling moves while encouraging the reporter through the lesson.

Eight-year-old Jack Brown explained one of the biggest differences between soccer and many other sports: the clock.

"So, in soccer, it doesn't matter how many like goals you get, OK? Matters how much time it's been. OK. Normally, soccer games are like an hour… An hour 30 minutes. OK? And another thing is, once you get to, like, high school and professional, you're going to have, like, stoppage time," said Brown.

Another young player, Liam Punancy, explained how soccer differs from basketball and baseball.

"For basketball, you have to try to, like, dribble, like bouncing it on the floor. And then score. OK. And then for baseball, you usually have to use a bat to hit the ball. And then for soccer, dribbling is, like, just kicking it with your feet and keeping it close. But you can't touch it with your hands," said Punancy.

The World Cup will bring teams from around the world to Atlanta, creating excitement among many young soccer players.

Dean Morris, community care leader for Old Fourth Ward, said local organizations are using the tournament to introduce more children to the sport and its global reach.

"As I tell the kids in the Old Fourth Ward, the world is coming to you. And so, you've got the equivalent of eight Super Bowls that are occurring, three miles from their neighborhood," said Morris.

Morris said many children may never attend a World Cup match, but community events can still help them feel connected to the tournament.

He said Old Fourth Ward has been hosting World Cup-themed activities, including watch parties and youth soccer events, to help children learn more about the game while bringing the community together.