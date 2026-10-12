Atlanta kicks off inaugural Climate Week to discuss climate change's impact on region

Atlanta has officially launched its first-ever Climate Week, gathering environmental leaders, civic officials, and advocates across the region to confront the growing realities of climate change and discuss tangible solutions.

From rising temperatures to historic flash flooding, officials note that climate impacts are no longer a distant threat. According to data referenced from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), extreme weather conditions are actively shaping the current forecast.

One focus of the inaugural event is amplifying environmental education through unexpected cultural avenues, including hip-hop.

Atlanta's Grammy-nominated hip-hop duo, EARTHGANG, stepped into the conversation fresh off their second visit to the United Nations, where they addressed the ongoing global climate crisis. Known for weaving environmental themes into their work, the duo took their appreciation for the outdoors a step further in their latest project by integrating the natural sounds of Georgia's native wildlife and insects, including cicadas, directly into their music.

"To love Atlanta is to love nature. We are the city in the forest," EARTHGANG's Eian "Doc" Parker said.

EARTHGANG's Eian "Doc" Parker said using their platform to protect Atlanta's natural beauty is part of the group's mission. CBS News Atlanta

For the group, utilizing their platform to protect local ecosystems is an extension of their artistic mission. Half of all proceeds from their new song "Cool Me Down" go to nature conservation.

"We love what we do, and being able to make music and also effect a positive change in the world is the perfect meeting point," said member Olu "Johnny Venus" Fann. "A lot of times, people take for granted the environment that we live in, the air quality that we live in, especially compared to other places around the world that we visited."

Throughout Climate Week, forums and community discussions will continue across the metro area as participants push for lasting environmental resilience and conservation efforts across the city.