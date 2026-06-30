Atlanta investigating possible chemical release after fish kill reports in South River

Officials with the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management are investigating a possible chemical release after reports of a fish kill in the South River.

Authorities say the chemical release may have happened at the South River Water Reclamation Center, which is located on the 2600 block of Jonesboro Road.

"Early results suggest some material may have reached the storm drains," the agency wrote in a release. "However, the leak's source, volume, and environmental impact are still being determined."

Crews are now working to collect water quality samples, working with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division on the investigation.

According to the South River Watershed Alliance, the river starts in metro Atlanta and flows to Jackson Lake, one of Georgia's oldest reservoirs. From there it flows into the Ocmulgee River.