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Atlanta Horror Film Festival returns for 20th year with films, parties and bar crawl

By
Madeline Montgomery
Madeline Montgomery
Reporter, CBS News Atlanta
Madeline Montgomery is a reporter for CBS News Atlanta, born and raised right here in the Peach State.
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Madeline Montgomery

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The 20th Annual Atlanta Horror Film Festival begins Thursday, Oct. 1st and runs through Oct. 4th.

The festival will be screening 96 films over four days. Festivalgoers can meet the people involved in making the movies. Parties and mixers will be held every night. There will be a Horror Crawl, which is a Halloween-themed bar crawl through Little Five Points.

This is the festival's first time being located in the Little Five Points neighborhood.

The screenings will be located at the 7 Stages Theater. 

Tickets are still on sale and can be bought for the whole festival or à la carte. 

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