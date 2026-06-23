Atlanta homeowners cash in on World Cup parking demand with startup DIBS

People living near Mercedes-Benz Stadium are earning extra income by renting their driveways to those attending FIFA games.

"I think that it's a really cool way to connect people to each other to, you know, offer different solutions on this, you know, parking crisis," said K.T. Hulbert, a homeowner.

DIBS Parking calls itself the Airbnb of parking.

"He (Steel's uncle) used an app to find parking, reserve in advance, and park in someone's driveway. And I always thought that was genius," said Osher Steel, co-founder of DIBS Parking.

Official FIFA parking at the stadium is listed at approximately $99.

"Yeah. I mean, you're saving, like, probably 70 percent," said Steel, commenting on the savings DIBS Parking customers enjoy.

Hulbert said the DIBS Parking app is easy to use.

"People just go directly through the app, book it directly there, and then I can, like, cash out their payment directly into my bank account," said Hulbert.

Steel said his company now offers more than 150 parking spaces near Mercedes-Benz Stadium through homeowners and other partners as World Cup matches continue.