Atlanta homeless musicians tell their stories through art in "Dirty Luxury" social media series

From the streets to your screen, an Atlanta-based social media page is spotlighting homeless musicians, turning their everyday struggles into viral music stories.

Dirty Luxury began producing the series in May and quickly starting getting attention online.

"Johnny," a singer experiencing homelessness who shares his perspective through his music, is one of many entertainers who have been showcased on Dirty Luxury's Instagram and TikTok.

"I thought we would be entertaining, but the comments saying what we're doing is God's work—that's big," said Demetrius Worthy, Dirty Luxury's creative director.

One of their biggest successes featured 1440 Tah, a rapper whose freestyle video in July helped him grow from 2,000 followers to over 100,000 and earn more than $13,000 in a month.

"I felt like it would happen at some point because I already knew it was going to," said 1440 Tah, reflecting on his viral success.

Atlanta's Dirty Luxury team is turning the spotlight on hidden talent in the city's streets.

Dirty Luxury meets talent throughout the city, including Desman Mosley, who became unhoused after the death of his wife and time in jail. Despite these hardships, Mosley maintains his faith and continues pursuing music.

"You gotta make sure you manifest what God wants for you," Mosley said. "I'm trying to help you see the truth."

The project has resonated with viewers, many of whom say it has changed how they perceive homelessness.

"They're saying, 'I'm thinking about homeless people so differently now,'" Worthy said.

Mosley and others featured in the series now have opportunities to share their music and stories with a wider audience. Fans and supporters can contribute through a Kickstarter campaign set up by Dirty Luxury to support these artists.