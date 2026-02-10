Atlanta high school senior creates safe space for girls at East Lake YMCA

An Atlanta high school senior is turning personal health challenges into a mission to support other young girls.

At the East Lake Family YMCA, 18-year-old Trinity Smith, a senior at Charles R. Drew Charter Senior Academy, leads a weekly wellness class designed to help middle school girls slow down, open up, and feel supported.

"I feel like that's the thing that has always been embodied in me to take care of the people around me," Smith said.

Smith is the founder of Roots In Her Health, a nonprofit focused on teaching teen girls how to understand their mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Each class includes lessons on holistic health, often paired with hands-on activities meant to reduce stress and encourage connection.

"We had different petals to represent different aspects of wellness your mind, your body, your mental health, your physical health," Smith explained.

The work is deeply personal. Smith says she developed chronic migraines after a concussion, which forced her to navigate school while managing a serious medical condition. That experience inspired her to create the space she once needed herself.

"I started my nonprofit, Roots In Her Health, from my own struggles with chronic migraines," she said. For the girls who attend, the impact is powerful.

"After a hard day, we just did something fun and I didn't even think about it," said middle school student Peyton White. "It just makes me feel comfortable."

YMCA staff say Smith's leadership is already making a difference.

"This was something that impacted her life personally and now she's helping others," said Marilyn Latham. She's the youth development director.

Meanwhile, Roots In Her Health has begun expanding through partnerships with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and the YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta, with the East Lake YMCA serving as the program's first location.

Smith plans to attend Spelman College, where she hopes to study science and become a pediatric occupational therapist, continuing her mission to help young people advocate for their health.