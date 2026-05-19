Atlanta health inspectors prepare restaurants and vendors for World Cup crowds

As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues, Fulton County food inspectors are making sure Atlanta eateries are serving up safety.

Whether it's inside a restaurant, a food truck, or a temporary tent, food inspectors are being dispatched all over Fulton County. Before FIFA festivities fill up "The A," the health department wants to make sure that what fills your stomach is safe.

Local health leadership emphasizes that the sheer scale of preparation required for this global tournament is unprecedented for the city's modern hospitality industry.

"This is the biggest event in Atlanta since the '96 Olympics," said Dr. Brandon Leftwich, Director of Environmental Health for Fulton County. "We've been preparing for quite some time now."

CBS News Atlanta shadowed Dr. Brandon Leftwich as he conducted inspections at Smorgasburg, a popular spot for local street vendors. When auditing temporary outdoor setups, inspectors look for specific structural safeguards to protect food from external contamination like weather elements and pests.

"We check to make sure they have the proper barrier around the food service area," Dr. Leftwich explained during the inspection walkthrough. "So as you can see, they have the tent, with the walls closed."

Beyond physical structures, maintaining strict temperature controls is the primary defense against dangerous bacteria.

"We want to make sure that it's at 41 degrees or below," Dr. Leftwich added.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the county, the operation moved indoors.

CBS News Atlanta

CBS News Atlanta met food inspector Treazure Harris at a popular local brunch. Harris went straight to work auditing food holding zones, checking the temperature of the hot food, the cold food, and the fresh produce stored back in the cooler.

Beyond temperatures, Harris also examines hygiene and overall kitchen sanitation practices to make sure health standards are being met. Once the walkthrough is complete, any official notes and recommendations are recorded directly into the restaurant's permanent file and discussed immediately with the owner or manager on duty.

Out of the 250 foodborne illnesses identified by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists a specific group of illnesses as the primary threats for widespread outbreaks. The CDC identifies salmonella, Norovirus, Campylobacter, E. coli, Shigella, and Hepatitis A as the illnesses most likely to cause outbreaks.

According to public health data, these specific illnesses are typically triggered by undercooked food, spoiled food, or through bacteria that are transmitted directly from a sick person serving food.

While inspectors do the heavy lifting behind the scenes, Dr. Leftwich showed what everyday customers should look for at every place they buy food from.

Regardless of whether you are ordering from a high-end restaurant, a mobile food truck, or a temporary festival tent, the legal posting requirements remain the same.

"You have to have a permit posted up in public view, along with the inspection report," Leftwich noted. "That's for all food trucks, and even if you have a tent, it's the same requirements."