Atlanta Hawks to host playoff watch party as series shifts toward Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks may be opening their first-round playoff series on the road, but fans in Atlanta will still have a chance to gather inside State Farm Arena for Game 2.

The New York Knicks beat the Hawks 113-102 on Saturday night in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series at Madison Square Garden.

Game 2 is set for Monday night in New York. The series then shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m. and Game 4 on Saturday, April 25, at 6 p.m.

Before the team returns home, State Farm Arena will host a playoff watch party for Game 2 on Monday, April 20, at 8 p.m.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks attempts a steal against Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on April 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Arena officials say doors will open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $5. One hundred percent of proceeds will benefit the Hawks Foundation.

The watch party gives Hawks fans a chance to create a playoff atmosphere in Atlanta even while the team is still on the road. It also helps build momentum ahead of the first home playoff game later in the week at State Farm Arena.

If the series extends, Game 5 would be back in New York, Game 6 would return to Atlanta, and Game 7 would be played in New York.