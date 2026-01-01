Atlanta Hawks mascot loses dance battle in viral moment with young fan

A young Atlanta Hawks fan has already checked off his first New Year's resolution of 2026, and he did it in front of a packed State Farm Arena.

During a timeout at Wednesday night's Hawks game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a fan named Nasir Stewart stepped onto the court with a bold goal: beat Harry the Hawk in a dance battle. What followed quickly became one of the night's most memorable moments and a viral hit online.

As part of a New Year's resolution–themed in-arena segment, Nasir told the crowd his goal was "to finally beat Harry in a dance battle." The Hawks' longtime mascot was more than willing to accept the challenge. Harry showed off his usual flair, with spin moves and a split, but Nasir unleashed a series of high-energy breakdancing moves, spinning on his head about eight times before finishing with a backflip that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The NBA shared the clip, and even Harry the Hawk tipped his cap to the young dancer. "Aiiight aiiiight, I'll take that L," the mascot wrote on Instagram.

The Hawks provided plenty of highlights of their own on the court. Jalen Johnson scored 34 points as Atlanta snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 126-102 win over Minnesota. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points in the loss.

Check out the special dance battle below: