Atlanta Hawks announce Prime Video streaming deal while keeping free local TV broadcasts

Atlanta Hawks fans will be able to stream games on Prime Video this season without paying for an additional subscription. The Hawks announced Tuesday that Prime Video will be their exclusive streaming home for the 2026-27 season.

Games that are not exclusive national broadcasts will be included with a Prime membership for fans within the team's television territory, which spans parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and Mississippi.

The agreement makes Atlanta the first NBA team to stream its local games exclusively on Prime Video, according to the Hawks.

Fans will also have a free television option. Under a partnership announced in July, local games will air over the air on WANF and Peachtree Sports Network, with coverage through Gray Media stations across Georgia.

The Hawks said 74 regular-season games are scheduled for those television broadcasts and Prime Video streaming.

"We are committed to putting our fans first and maximizing accessibility throughout the state of Georgia and the Southeast," said Andrew Saltzman, president of business enterprise and chief commercial officer of the Hawks and State Farm Arena.

Prime members in the team's market can watch through a web browser or the Prime Video app on compatible televisions, phones, tablets, game consoles and other devices. Raycom Sports will produce the local broadcasts.

The Hawks open the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 21, against the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.