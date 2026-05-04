Atlanta Gladiators roll ahead in Kelly Cup Playoffs, force Game 6

The Atlanta Gladiators, Gwinnett County's Nashville Predators ECHL affiliate, continue to roll through the Kelly Cup Playoffs in a neck-and-neck battle with Charleston's South Carolina Stingrays.

"As an organization, we are beyond excited to be back in the Kelly Cup playoffs," Gladiators President Jared Youngman told CBS News Atlanta. "Our team has had an incredible year led by head coach Matt Ginn and assistant coach Zach Vinnell, and we could not be prouder of them and our players."

The Atlanta Gladiators beat the South Carolina Stingrays 3–2 in double overtime of Game 5 on Friday in Charleston, forcing a Game 6 on Monday at Gas South Arena.

Forward Joey Cipollone scored the game-winner 9:44 into the second OT to keep the season alive.

Before that game, the Gladiators were down 3-1 in the round 1 playoff series.

Before Game 2 of this series, the team's last playoff win was in 2013, with the most recent playoff appearance happening in 2022.

"Making the playoffs was just step one; we are looking forward to making some noise in the playoffs and bringing the Kelly Cup to Atlanta for our great fans," Youngman said.

The Gladiators face off against the Stingrays in a win-or-go-home contest tonight at 7:10 p.m. at Gas South Arena.

If they win, Game 7 will fall on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum.