Atlanta firefighters warn of "state of emergency" over engine shortages amid ongoing dispute

An ongoing dispute between the City of Atlanta and the firefighters' union is raising questions about emergency fire coverage across the city.

"When one out of every five fire engines are out of service, that is not normal. For a department such as Atlanta Fire Rescue, that is a state of emergency," said Nate Bailey, president of Atlanta Professional Firefighters.

The debate comes as several fire stations are closed for renovations and some fire trucks remain out of service, while city leaders insist coverage is still being maintained.

According to the Mayor's Office, Atlanta Fire Rescue operates under a system that sends the closest available units to emergencies across the city, even if they are outside of a specific area. The city said that the model allows coverage to continue even when stations are temporarily closed or equipment is being repaired.

But the firefighters' union argues that what is happening on the ground does not match that message.

Bailey said an engine has been out of service for weeks in Midtown, one of Atlanta's busiest parts, and warned that the situation could impact response times.

The city has pushed back on those concerns, calling claims about reduced coverage misleading and emphasizing continued investment in equipment, staffing, and fire stations.

The firefighters' union is now calling on people living in the area to make their voices heard at an upcoming Atlanta City Council meeting. They said they plan to gather at City Hall on April 20.