Atlanta Firefighters Union raises alarm over staffing levels; Fire chief pushes back

Atlanta's firefighter union is raising concerns about what it calls dangerous staffing shortages across the city's fire stations, claiming several fire engines are operating below recommended levels. But city officials say the claims don't reflect the full picture.

In a recent Instagram post, the Atlanta Firefighters Union accused department leadership of failing to keep residents and visitors safe, citing six areas where fire engines are allegedly running with three firefighters instead of the required four. The post also claimed that some stations in certain communities are not operating at all.

Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond has introduced legislation that would require four-person staffing on each fire apparatus.

"Most jurisdictions in the metropolitan area run three firefighters on the apparatus," Bond said. "It's not dangerous, but it's not the optimum staffing."

Bond said the proposed measure would set a goal, not a mandate, for the department, noting the city spent nearly $7 million last year on overtime to fill staffing gaps.

"There's always a give and take, or push and pull, between union leadership and administrative leadership," Bond said.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Rod Smith called the union's post "political season rhetoric" and said all fire trucks are adequately staffed. Smith added that the lower numbers cited in the post likely reflect weekend shifts and that any stations currently closed are undergoing renovation or repairs.

Smith also said recruitment classes are full and there are no current staffing shortages.