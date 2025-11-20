Atlanta firefighters rescue two children trapped 75 feet inside elevator shaft

Two Atlanta children are safe after a terrifying ordeal at Peachtree Center left them trapped inside an elevator shaft for hours — prompting a complex rope rescue by the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department's Special Operations team.

Fire officials say they respond to as many as 2,000 elevator entrapment calls each year, but this one was far from routine.

A trip for lunch turns into a scare

What began as a simple afternoon walk to get lunch quickly turned into panic for 13-year-old Johnny Jones and his 11-year-old cousin, Malai Moore.

The elevator they were riding in abruptly stopped between floors inside the Peachtree Center complex — leaving them stuck with no access from the parking deck or any residential level.

"It is actually a blind elevator shaft… they had no way to get to them," said Battalion Chief Lem Mullins.

With no reachable entry point, firefighters first tried calling the elevator company to reset the system. They couldn't reach anyone for hours.

A complicated rescue from above

Realizing the children couldn't be accessed from any floor, Fire Rescue Special Operations crews initiated a vertical rescue from the top of the elevator car. Video from inside the shaft shows firefighters Ross and Captain Moss descending toward the trapped children.

"We had to build a rope system to go in at the top of the car… then send a second rescuer down to put the harness on the kids," Chief Mullins explained.

The elevator was suspended roughly 75 feet above the bottom of the shaft.

Inside, Johnny and Malai were trying to stay calm — pressing buttons, trying to call for help, and holding onto each other.

"It was scary and I was very terrified because I didn't know what else would happen," Malai said.

Johnny admitted two things crossed his mind: "I hope we get out sooner than later… and I hope we don't die in here."

"I needed to keep them awake"

Outside the shaft, Johnny's mother could hear the fear in their voices as she called repeatedly to reassure them help was coming.

"They were hungry, cold, sleepy… I was calling to make sure they stayed awake so when the firefighters came down they would know what was going on," she said.

After hours inside the stalled elevator, firefighters successfully lifted both children to safety — cold, shaken, but uninjured.

"I said thank God that it is over," Johnny said once he reached solid ground.

A reunion — and some celebrating

On Friday, the children were reunited with the firefighters who rescued them. Crews surprised Johnny and Malai with gift bags and a special tour of the firetruck used in the rescue.

Fire officials say specialized rope rescues like this are highly technical but something they train for regularly.

"Special training and teamwork made this rescue seem easy," firefighters told CBS News Atlanta.

As for the kids, they're grateful, relieved — and maybe rethinking their next ride.

Johnny and Malai say they'll be taking the stairs for a while.