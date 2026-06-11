Atlanta FIFA Fan Festival draws thousands to Centennial Olympic Park for free World Cup watch party

Atlanta today kicked off the first day of the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park.

Soccer fans are enjoying games and live entertainment all for free.

Thousands of soccer fans came to Centennial Olympic Park. With Mexico and South Africa playing, many fans rooted for their favorite teams, including a teenage soccer player.

"I got to support my team. I love México. I gotta represent history and watch the game that I love," Alejandro Mata-Perez, a soccer fan, said.

19-year-old Alejandro Mata-Perez's family is from Mexico. He says soccer is a big part of his life.

He recently graduated from Paulding County High School and played on their soccer team.

"I started playing since I was a little kid. In high school, I played all 4 years," Mata-Perez said.

He's played several positions on the soccer field.

"I kept moving up. I like playing as a winger. I'm more of a left winger. I like running on the side," Mata-Perez said.

He says the FIFA Men's World Cup is the experience of a lifetime.

"It's awesome. I was really excited last night. I could hardly fall asleep because I wanted to be out here," Mata-Perez said.

The FIFA Fan Festival transformed Centennial Olympic Park into a massive, free watch party and cultural hub.

It has a giant viewing screen, interactive fan experiences, and a marketplace. It's free and open to everyone.

"The actual games are way too expensive, in my opinion. It's good that they have these event so people can come and have fun," Mata-Perez said.

7-year-old Isra Martinez is also cheering on Mexico.

"I feel really good and grateful that I'm here. I can see the game on and on the big screen. I've played soccer for 3 years. It's fun and you have to run and kick the ball," Martinez said.

Martinez has dreams of becoming a professional soccer player.

The Fan Festival runs for 18 days.

Several artists are performing here during the World Cup, including Davido, Ludacris, and Cee Lo Green.