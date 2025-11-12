Atlanta Fed President to retire next year, opening seat on Federal Open Market Committee

The 15th president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Dr. Raphael Bostic, announced his intention to retire on Feb. 28, 2026, opening his seat on a key committee that controls monetary policy in the South.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic speaks from Atlanta during a webinar sponsored by the 12 regional Fed banks to address the lack of racial disparity in the field of economics, April 13, 2021. AP

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta serves the Sixth Federal Reserve District, which encompasses Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and sections of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

As part of the nation's central banking system, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta participates in setting national monetary policy, supervises numerous commercial banks, and provides a variety of financial services to depository institutions and the US government.

Bostic has served as Fed president since June 5, 2017.

He is the first African American and openly gay president of a regional Federal Reserve Bank in its 111-year history.

"It's been my distinct honor and privilege to lead the Atlanta Fed for these past eight and a half years. I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked with the Atlanta Fed's outstanding staff to fulfill the Federal Reserve's mission and serve the Sixth District and the American people," Bostic said while reflecting on his term as president.

"I'm proud of what we accomplished during my tenure to turn the lofty goal of an economy that works for everyone into more of a reality, and I look forward to discovering new ways to advance that bold vision in my next chapter."

In his role, President Bostic oversaw all of the Bank's activities, including monetary policy, bank supervision, and payment services.

He served on the Federal Open Market Committee, the monetary policymaking body of the Federal Reserve System.

"It has been a privilege to serve alongside President Bostic," Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell said. "His perspective has enriched the Federal Open Market Committee's understanding of our dynamic economy. And his steady voice has exemplified the best of public service—grounded in analysis, informed by experience, and guided by purpose. His leadership has strengthened our institution and advanced the Federal Reserve's mission."

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's board of directors will form a search committee of non-banking members of the Atlanta Fed's board of directors to conduct a nationwide search for the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, consistent with Federal Reserve policies and the Federal Reserve Act.

"The Atlanta Fed board of directors thanks President Bostic for his excellent leadership, intellectual integrity, and dedication to serving the American people. As the leader of the Atlanta Fed, he successfully represented the varied perspectives of the Sixth Federal Reserve District, representing the economic experiences of all Americans in the formation of monetary policy," said Gregory Haile, chair of the Atlanta board of directors. "President Bostic leaves the Atlanta Fed united in a shared purpose and a vision for progress that extends across the Federal Reserve System."

Additional details of the search will be forthcoming.

The Bank's first vice president and chief operating officer, Cheryl Venable, will assume the duties of president on an interim basis until a new president is appointed, if a successor is not appointed by Feb. 28, 2026, in accordance with Section 4 of the Federal Reserve Act.

Haile added: "The board will work diligently to find the next leader of the Atlanta Fed, someone who will continue to advance the critical work of the central bank and is committed to strengthening the economy and our communities by fostering the stability, integrity, and efficiency of our nation's monetary, financial, and payments systems."