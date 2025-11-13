Atlanta farmer gives away fresh produce to families struggling during SNAP delays

As delays in SNAP benefits continue to leave many families struggling to put food on the table, one Atlanta man is stepping up, using his own garden to feed his neighbors.

Shawn Walton doesn't farm down a dirt road in rural Georgia. Instead, he grows fresh produce in the middle of Atlanta's West Side, and gives it all away.

"I've been growing food in the Ashview Heights area since around 2011," said Walton, founder of the faith-based group Everybody Eats Together.

When SNAP benefits were reduced, Walton noticed more of his neighbors going without. That's when he launched an initiative to collect fruits and vegetables not only from his own plot but from anyone willing to donate part of their harvest.

"The reason I put together this particular initiative is because I saw so many neighbors who wanted to give food to the community as the SNAP benefits were taken away," Walton said.

Recently, he partnered with the Historic Westside Gardens, where local growers contributed collards, turnips, kale, onions, and garlic. Walton loads up the produce on his cart and hands it out for free near Westview Drive and Lawton Street.

"The kids come up yelling, 'We just got some free apples!'" Walton said with a smile. "That's one of the best parts of the day, making sure our kids are getting food that helps them grow bigger and stronger."

For families like Tate's, who live along Northside Drive, that support has made all the difference.

"Having this produce right here is everything," said Tate, a father of eight. "In this economy, it's a blessing, honestly."

Walton's mission goes beyond filling empty stomachs. He wants his community to have access to healthy, locally grown food and to learn how to grow it themselves.

"The processed foods, the shelf-stable stuff; it's full of preservatives and things that aren't the best for you," Walton said. "I grew up on those things, that stovetop stuffing. It's so important to teach people how to grow their own food."

With food prices high and assistance programs uncertain, Walton's message is simple: everyone can make a difference: one seed, one harvest, and one act of kindness at a time.