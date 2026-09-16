Atlanta Falcons unveil new game-day foods, including a macaroni and cheese volcano wrapped in ribs

Falcons fans have several new food options to look forward to for the 2026 season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including mango habanero wings, birria Mexican pizza, desserts, family-size meals, and game-day specials inspired by visiting teams.

The stadium's culinary team unveiled its latest food options Tuesday ahead of the Falcons' home opener against the Carolina Panthers. Senior Executive Chef Matt Cooper said the menu will continue changing throughout the season.

"We have a lot of new things, and it's not just what you see here today," Cooper told CBS News Atlanta. "Every single game, we have something new and different."

Among the new offerings is a mango habanero wing flavor. It joins the stadium's lemon pepper and Dirty Bird Dust wings, which are available in concession stands, suites and club areas.

The Dirty Bird Dust is the kitchen's house-made seasoning and one of Cooper's personal favorites.

"We came up with our own seasoning in-house," Cooper said. "That is our signature seasoning for wings."

The new 404 Cookie Dough dessert comes in chocolate chip, Scotcharoo and peach cobbler flavors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. CBS News Atlanta

The lineup also includes 404 Cookie Dough, an edible cookie dough concept, and a nine-piece chicken tender box served with fries as a shareable family meal. The birria Mexican pizza is a cheesy quesadilla loaded with diced onions, cilantro, lime, and tender birria beef that is sliced just like a pizza.

Fans can also order the Freddy Burger, made with two beef patties, Gruyère cheese, pickled Fresno peppers, peppered candied bacon and Freddy sauce. The burger is served in a specially designed box featuring Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon.

Even the nachos come with a new presentation. The Stadium Nachos are served in a container shaped like Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a smaller version available in the all-inclusive club areas. The shareable Rack-a-Rib Volcano uses the same stadium-shaped container and features macaroni and cheese surrounded by ribs and served over chips.

The culinary team also plans to serve opponent-inspired specials at select games. The planned lineup includes a Gold Rush melt for the San Francisco game, jumbo lump crab macaroni and cheese for the Baltimore matchup, and a catfish po'boy with voodoo fries when the New Orleans Saints visit Atlanta.

The Rack-a-Rib Volcano features macaroni and cheese surrounded by ribs and served over chips in a Mercedes-Benz Stadium-shaped container. CBS News Atlanta

Senior Concessions Sous Chef Scott Coleman said proposed dishes go through several rounds of development and tasting before reaching fans.

"We'll put it on paper, bring in the ingredients and do research and development," Coleman said. "We taste it among ourselves, and then we bring it to the chefs."

The stadium will continue offering its fan-friendly staples, including $2 hot dogs. A $20 family meal includes pizza, a hot dog, a pretzel, popcorn, nachos, chicken tenders, fries and a drink, according to the chefs.

"Constantly innovating, that's the biggest thing," Cooper said. "We've got to be better than last year."

Fans can search the stadium's food and beverage directory for concession locations and menu options.