Atlanta extends Quinn Snyder's contract after Hawks win Southeast Division and return to playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks and head coach Quin Snyder have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The Hawks are rewarding a coach who guided the franchise to one of its most successful seasons in nearly a decade.Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Snyder led Atlanta to a 46-36 record during the 2025-26 season, a six-win improvement from the previous year, while helping the Hawks capture the Southeast Division title and return to the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

The Hawks also led the NBA with a franchise-record 30.1 assists per game, the ninth-highest single-season average in league history.

"Quin has been a phenomenal leader for our team, and extending his contract reflects our commitment to stability and sustained growth as we build toward high-level success," Hawks President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh said in a statement.

Atlanta finished the regular season on a strong run, posting a 20-6 record after the NBA All-Star break. The Hawks ranked second in the league in defensive rating and fourth in net rating during that stretch.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 16: Jalen Johnson #1 and head coach Quin Snyder of the Atlanta Hawks talk during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena on March 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Under Snyder's leadership, the Hawks have also seen significant individual development. Nickeil Alexander-Walker won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award in 2025-26 after teammate Dyson Daniels earned the honor the previous season, making Atlanta the first franchise in league history to produce back-to-back Most Improved Player winners.

Jalen Johnson also enjoyed a breakout campaign, earning his first NBA All-Star selection and a spot on the All-NBA Third Team after averaging career highs of 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

"I am grateful to the Ressler family and humbled to continue leading this team," Snyder said. "I love this group of players, love coaching this team and am fortunate to have a tremendous coaching staff."

Snyder was hired by the Hawks in February 2023 after an eight-year run with the Utah Jazz. He has compiled 132 victories in Atlanta and 504 career wins as an NBA head coach.