Atlanta expanding programs, spaces for young people ahead of summer months

Atlanta leaders are building on youth programs rolled out during spring break as they look ahead to the summer months.

City officials said they expanded activities across Atlanta during the break, using 16 recreation centers to host events for teens from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those programs included basketball tournaments, teen conferences, and free meals throughout the day.

"We're seeing a lot of these pop-up teen hangout events… and to me, that just looks like our kids are looking for a space for community and connection and belonging," said Melissa Bauman-Fletcher, the vice president of school-based mental health at Chris 180, a metro Atlanta mental health service.

Leaders said those efforts are part of a broader push to create what they call third spaces, safe places outside of home and school where teens can gather and stay engaged.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city has committed $50,000 in seed money for a feasibility study focused on developing those spaces after hearing directly from young people.

"We also know that it only takes one stupid decision that can be made by just one or two individuals that can really cause a ripple effect that continues… to hurt someone that could really stop a life or injure someone or really just cause chaos in the community," Dickens said.

At the same time, cities across metro Atlanta are continuing to enforce curfews.

In Atlanta, the curfew for those 16 and under runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends.

In East Point, the curfew applies to anyone 17 and under from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day, according to the city's code.

In South Fulton, officials say the curfew runs from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Leaders said the combination of enforcement and expanded activities comes in response to concerns about large teen gatherings across the metro area.

Officials said what was put in place during spring break is expected to continue as they prepare for the summer months.

Experts said those efforts will only be effective if young people are included in the process and the activities reflect what they want.

City leaders said the focus now is on keeping teens engaged and giving them safe options as school lets out for the summer.