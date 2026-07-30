Atlanta entrepreneurs recycle 30,000 pounds of glass through Peace of Mind Recycling's doorstep pickup service

From their neighborhood to your front door, two Atlanta men are making it easier for people to recycle.

Grant Wallace and Mark Sayers own Peace of Mind Recycling.

Wallace launched the business in 2023, with an emphasis on convenience and transparency.

One of the drivers behind his mission is his son, Gus, and concerns about the world being left behind for his generation.

Sayers got involved later, after seeing a truckload of glass recyclables being dumped into a landfill.

"The bottles were pouring off. There's nothing but glass recycling in there," Sayers described. "No trash. No reason whatsoever that you couldn't recycle it."

Glass is one of the main focuses for Peace of Mind Recycling.

If it isn't sorted correctly, it can contaminate other recyclables – sending all of it to the landfill.

Wallace and Sayers also promote it as an easy switch to help reduce the use of plastics.

"It's just way cleaner for the environment; you can recycle it a thousand times. With plastic, you can maybe get one or two, possibly three out of it," Wallace explained.

Mark Sayers (left) and Grant Wallace, co-owners of Peace of Mind Recycling, pose outside their Atlanta-based recycling business. The pair has helped recycle about 30,000 pounds of glass through their doorstep pickup service.

The glass they pick up goes to the SMI Warehouse in College Park. It's the only facility in Georgia that processes glass recyclables, turning items into new products or fiberglass insulation.

In their first three years, Wallace and Sayers have recycled about 30,000 pounds of glass. They hope to see that number and their impact grow in the coming years.

"Who's to say we can't do 300,000? You know, it's up to Atlanta to see if they want to help us contribute and make this a cool movement," Wallace said.

In addition to glass, other items they pick up include plastics, batteries, cardboard, and electronics.

Their process is simple:

Pick from one of their three bin sizes.

Fill the bin with recyclables, no sorting required.

Set the bin outside on pickup day.

Wallace and Sayers worry about the rest.

"We take care of it for you, and it's as simple as that," Wallace said.

Not only do they make it easier to recycle; Wallace and Sayers make sure you know where your items are going.

Their website lists each organization they take recyclables to.

"Whenever possible, we are making sure it's going from us directly to who's recycling it," Sayers said.