Atlanta e-bike rebate program launches 2nd round with $1 million in funding

Atlanta residents looking to buy e-bikes have another chance to take part in a rebate program aimed at getting more people traveling the city on two wheels.

Applications for the City of Atlanta E-Bike Rebate Program opened on Tuesday and will continue through Sept. 22.

This round, the Atlanta City Council approved $1 million in funding for the program, which will support over 400 rebates.

Officials say the first round of the program was highly popular, with about 2% of Atlanta's population applying for the rebate. More than 580 e-bikes were redeemed.

"Two years ago, we launched the Southeast's first e-bike rebate program because we wanted to give Atlantans more choices in how they get around our city. More than 11,000 residents applied, and we saw firsthand the demand for affordable, sustainable transportation options," said Atlanta City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland. "This next round builds on that success, helping more residents get around without getting behind the wheel, reducing traffic and emissions and supporting our local bike shops along the way."

According to a report by the Atlanta Regional Commission, recipients surveyed said they drastically reduced the amount they drove to work or school. Around 74% reported riding their e-bike at least two days a week.

All rebates for this round will be income-qualified, with households earning less than 60% of the area median income receiving a $1,600 rebate. Residents who are between 60% and 80% of the AMI will qualify for a rebate of $1,100. Those who are between 81% and 140% AMI qualify for a $550 rebate.

The recipients will be selected through a randomized lottery, and anyone picked can use their rebate toward any e-bike that meets program requirements at one of the participating bike shops.

Atlanta was the first city in Georgia to offer an e-bike rebate and the third in the Southeast, behind Tampa, Florida, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The city expects a second application period to begin in spring 2027.

You can learn more about the program and submit an application here.