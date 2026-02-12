Atlanta City Council approves 2nd round of e-bike rebate program

The City of Atlanta has approved another round of funding that would provide rebates for some residents looking to buy e-bikes.

The Atlanta City Council approved $1 million in funding for the rebate during a meeting on Feb. 2.

The city previously funded the rebate, which was designed to remove some of the financial barriers to e-bikes, in 2024.

Officials say the first round program was highly popular, with more than 11,000 residents, or about 2% of Atlanta's population, applying for the rebate. Nearly 1,000 income-qualified Atlantans received the rebate, which was $1,500 for a standard e-bike, or $2,000 for a cargo e-bike designed to carry children and other items.

"The E-bike Rebate Program delivered on its promise to expand access to affordable and sustainable transportation options," said City of Atlanta Mayor and ARC Board Chairman Andre Dickens. "The recipients truly reflect our community. They include students looking for cost-effective rides to class, parents juggling kids and a job, and older adults seeking recreation and community. We look forward to seeing them roll around Atlanta as they embrace bike travel in their daily routines."

According to a report by the Atlanta Regional Commission, recipients surveyed said they drastically reduced the amount they drove to work or school. Around 74% reported riding their e-bike at least two days a week.

"We put 900 bikes into our lanes, pulled cars off the road, and EVERY dollar went directly to ATL small business," Councilman Matt Westmoreland wrote on X after the vote.

The previous round of the program reserved 75% of rebates for residents who earned at or below 80% of the Atlanta region's median household income, which is around $60,200 for an individual and increases by the household's size. The number of rebates given beat that prediction, with 82% going to residents who fit that description.

Atlanta was the first city in Georgia to offer an e-bike rebate in the third in the Southeast, behind Tampa, Florida, and Raleigh, Norht Carolina.

Information about how to apply for the second round of e-bike rebates will be shared at a later date.