Atlanta Dream's senior dance team, Dream Supremes, prepares for WNBA Finals performance

As the Atlanta Dream heads into Saturday's game leading the best-of-seven series 2-to-1, a special group will be there to cheer them on.

The Dream Supremes, the Atlanta Dream's senior dance team, are perfecting their performance for Saturday's game.

"It's just very exciting for the Atlanta Dream to go to the finals and to be a part of this and hopefully make history," said Dream Supremes Coach Karen Shmerling.

Shmerling has been coaching the Dream Supremes for 15 years. If you've seen the Supremes perform, you've seen Shmerling's iconic split.

"They know the second I stop — they know it's about ready to happen," Shmerling said. "So, they start screaming, knowing I'm going to split. So, they just know that. And then I go down, and then they just go crazy."

Dream Supremes Coach Karen Shmerling has been showing off her iconic split at games for years. Atlanta Dream

These ladies work hard to stay at the top of their game.

"We practice every Wednesday of the entire year, of course except for Thanksgiving," Shmerling said. "And of course they have three weeks off for Christmas, but other than that we are every single Wednesday of the year."

The group ranges from 65 to 80 years old.

Jeanne Mannings has been a Dream Supreme for 13 years.

"I had a lot of energy, and I am also a season ticket holder," Mannings said. "So, I would come to the games, and I'd see this dance group out, performing of older people. And I said, 'Well, I can do that.' And I got the information and the rest is history."

Jeanne Mannings is a season ticket holder who has been performing with the Dream Supreme for over a decade. CBS News Atlanta

She's hoping the Supremes will help the Dream bring home a WNBA championship.

"We've gotten here a few times before, but we haven't been able to get across the finish line," Mannings said. "We seem like we are just about there, and we're gonna help them get there."

But being one of the Dream Supremes is about more than the rush of performing live.

"We do know one another very, very well, of course, because we're around each other every single week and we are always there for each other in good times and in bad times," Shmerling said. "So it is like a sisterhood."

The Atlanta Dream will take on the Golden State Valkyries in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena this Saturday at 1 p.m.