Atlanta Dream's 2026 schedule highlighted by Aces home opener and Fever rematches

The Atlanta Dream's schedule for the 2026 WNBA season is officially set. The team revealed its 44-game regular-season schedule on Wednesday, and it includes marquee matchups, new opponents, and a highly anticipated home opener.

The Dream will open the season on the road, tipping off May 10 against the Minnesota Lynx before facing the Dallas Wings on May 12. Atlanta returns home on Sunday, May 17, to host the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces in a blockbuster home opener that begins a three-game homestand.

That opening stretch at home features some of the league's biggest names. Atlanta will face Las Vegas and 2025 MVP A'ja Wilson, followed by a matchup with the Dallas Wings and reigning 2025 Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers on May 22. The homestand wraps up May 24 against the Phoenix Mercury, last season's WNBA Finals runner-up.

The schedule arrives as the Dream builds on momentum from one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. Atlanta finished the 2025 regular season 30–14, earned the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs, and posted the highest winning percentage (.681) the franchise has ever recorded. Head coach Karl Smesko set a WNBA record for most wins by a first-year head coach, and three Dream players were named All-Stars.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 22: A general view before the game between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena on May 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Andrew J. Clark / ISI Photos / Getty Images

Playoff basketball returned to Atlanta for the first time since 2018.

"One of the most rewarding parts of last season was the connection between our team and our fans," Smesko said in a statement. "There's nothing like playing in front of the best fans in the WNBA, and we can't wait to be back competing for them every night in 2026."

The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase also returns, with Cup play beginning June 2. The Dream will host Eastern Conference rivals Connecticut, Washington and New York during the competition. The Commissioner's Cup Final is scheduled for June 30.

Several dates stand out on the summer calendar, including Saturday, June 20, when Atlanta hosts the Indiana Fever in a rematch of last season's first-round playoff series. The Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, will return to Atlanta again on Aug. 16 for another matchup.

The 2026 season also introduces two expansion teams to the league: the Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo. Dream fans will see both new franchises at home, with Toronto visiting on June 22 and Portland coming to Atlanta on July 11.

WNBA teams will pause play following games on Aug. 30, with the season resuming Sept. 17. Atlanta will play four of its 44 regular-season games after the break and close the regular season with a two-game road series against the New York Liberty.

The WNBA All-Star break is scheduled for July 24–27 in Chicago.

Fans can get first access to 2026 tickets by joining the Atlanta Dream Priority List or signing up for the single-game ticket presale.

Along with the schedule release, the Dream debuted a new video titled "Next Stop: Dream Season 2026." The video highlights Atlanta's transit culture, with the season's opponents revealed through a MARTA bus journey that ends with a pickup game alongside Dream owner and WNBA champion Renee Montgomery.

Check out the full schedule below: