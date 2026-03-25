Atlanta Dream to play 5 games at State Farm Arena during 2026 WNBA regular season

The Atlanta Dream are coming back to the bright lights of State Farm Arena this year.

On Wednesday, the Dream announced that five of its regular-season home games will be played at the home of the Hawks in the 2026 season - the most games played by a WNBA team at a single alternate venue for the season.

The team stated that it has experienced "unprecedented fan demand" for some of its high-profile games, which prompted it to relocate the games from the Dream's home court at Gateway Center Arena to State Farm Arena.

"There's nothing like Dream basketball in Atlanta," Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said. "Our fans bring unmatched passion and energy every night, and bringing five games to State Farm Arena allows us to share that atmosphere with even more people. It's a powerful moment for our franchise and a reflection of how much this city continues to embrace women's basketball."

Naz Hillmon #0 of the Atlanta Dream celebrates her game winning three pointer during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on July 7, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The first game at State Farm Arena will be the Dream's 2026 home opener against defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on May 17. The other games are as follows:

June 20 against the Indiana Fever

June 22 against the Toronto Tempo

Aug. 16 against the Indiana Fever

Sept. 19 against the Chicago Sky

The Dream has played two games at State Farm Arena, one in 2024 and another in 2025. Those games drew more than 17,000 fans each.

The team finished the 2025 season 30-14 before losing in the playoffs to the Fever.

The Dream's Priority List ticket presales begin on April 1 at 9 a.m., followed by a general presale the next day. Sign up is required to participate in the presale. Single-game tickets will go on sale on April 3 at 10 a.m.