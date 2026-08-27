Atlanta Dream sign 2-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner for playoff push

The Atlanta Dream are adding one of the WNBA's most accomplished veterans ahead of the playoffs.

Atlanta signed two-time WNBA champion and six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner to a contract for the remainder of the season, the team announced Thursday.

To make room on the roster, the Dream waived guards Aaliyah Nye and Jaylyn Sherrod. Sherrod had been playing under a developmental contract.

Bonner joins an Atlanta team that has already secured its fourth consecutive playoff appearance. The 6-foot-4 forward brings experience from 15 postseasons, four WNBA Finals and 98 playoff games.

DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on August 7, 2026. Erica Denhoff/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 17-year veteran won championships with the Phoenix Mercury in 2009 and 2014. She is also a two-time All-WNBA selection and the only three-time Sixth Player of the Year in league history.

Bonner ranks third on the WNBA's career scoring list and is the league's all-time leader in playoff rebounds. She also ranks second in postseason points and steals.

The 39-year-old played 37 games for Phoenix this season, including 26 starts, and averaged 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Bonner now joins a Dream lineup led by Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Angel Reese. Gray, Howard and Reese were selected as WNBA All-Stars this season.