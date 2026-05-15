Atlanta Dream sell out home opener against defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena

The excitement surrounding the Atlanta Dream is showing up in ticket sales.

The team announced Friday that its home opener against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena on Sunday is officially sold out. It's the 45th consecutive sold-out game for the franchise, dating back to the 2023 season. The streak, however, does not include previous games at State Farm Arena.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 12: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream celebrates a three point shot during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on May 12, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Each of the Dream's first six home games has already sold out, team officials said, meaning the streak will be extended to 50 consecutive games — including a rematch against Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and the Dallas Wings on May 22 and what should be another tough test against the Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu-led New York Liberty on June 11. The next five home games will be played at Gateway Center Arena.

"This reflects everything we've been building, from the energy inside our arenas to the connection this team has with the city," said Morgan Shaw Parker, Dream president and COO, in a statement. "Fifty consecutive sellouts is not just a milestone, it's a signal that women's sports are here to stay. Atlanta is showing up in a powerful way for us, and we're proud to keep delivering an experience that meets that passion."

The Dream are riding a two-game winning streak into their home opener against A'ja Wilson and the Aces. Allisha Gray is the fourth-leading scorer in the league, averaging 25 points per game, and Angel Reese leads the league in rebounds, averaging 15 per game.