The Atlanta Dream fell one win short of a championship, but team President and Chief Operating Officer Morgan Shaw Parker says the season built something that will last beyond the final score.

In a new letter to fans, Shaw Parker thanked players, coaches, staff and supporters, saying the team had strengthened its connection with Atlanta during its championship pursuit.

"We didn't just rebuild a basketball team. We rebuilt a connection with our city," she wrote.

Atlanta lost to the Golden State Valkyries 68-63 in Game 7 of the WNBA Finals. Golden State won the best-of-seven series 4-3.

Shaw Parker acknowledged the disappointment but urged fans to recognize the community formed around the franchise.

"We may not have finished this season with a championship, but we have built a franchise Atlanta can be proud of, a community worth protecting, and a sisterhood worth believing in," she wrote.

Her message comes as the Dream prepare to move all home games to State Farm Arena beginning in 2027 under a multiyear agreement announced in October. The team said it will play all 25 regular-season home games at the downtown venue.

The Dream said the move will accommodate growing demand after high ticket sales at Gateway Center Arena over the past three seasons. The team also reported eight sellouts at State Farm Arena during that span.

In her letter, Shaw Parker emphasized staying together through setbacks.

"We fall together. We find our footing together. And together, we begin again," she wrote.