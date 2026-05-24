Atlanta Dream hold off Phoenix Mercury 82-80 to remain WNBA's top team at 4-1

The Atlanta Dream refused to lose Sunday, rallying from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-80 in front of their 47th consecutive sold-out crowd at Gateway Center Arena.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 21 points and eight rebounds. Allisha Gray added 18 points and Jordin Canada contributed 11. Angel Reese recorded her third double-double of the season, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The comeback was anything but clean. Atlanta trailed by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter before head coach Karl Smesko called a timeout to regroup. What followed was a series of clutch plays from the Dream.

Isobel Borlase hit a huge three-pointer off the bench that ignited a 7-0 run and pulled Atlanta within two with 1:29 remaining in the game. Howard then drilled back-to-back threes, including a go-ahead three with 24.9 seconds left that put Atlanta on top 79-75. Canada added a three-point play to stretch the lead to 76-75 before Howard's decisive shot.

Phoenix did not go quietly. Kahleah Copper answered Howard's go-ahead three with one of her own to pull the Mercury within one at 79-78. After getting fouled, Allisha Gray then stepped to the line and knocked down two clutch free throws with eight seconds remaining to push the lead to 84-80. The Dream then fouled Copper, who made two of three free throws on the final possession to cut the deficit to two, but Angel Reese sealed the win with a steal on the game's final play.

Smesko said his team's ability to stay composed under pressure was the difference.

"That was high-level intensity from the jump," Smesko said after the game. "Phoenix came out and they were playing at a playoff intensity. They took it to us early. They got the lead in the fourth to double digits. Sometimes we let some calls and stuff get to us, but we regrouped just in time. So many players made big plays down the stretch. Borlase hit a big shot, Rhy hits those big threes. You put Naz in the game to try to rebound a free throw. She gets the offensive rebound, gets it out to Lish who makes both free throws. So many great plays and we needed every last one of them."

Smesko also credited Phoenix for pushing his team to the brink.

"Phoenix came out and they were ready," he said. "They were hitting tough shots, they made plays and they hung around. Fortunately, we had the last run of the game."

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - MAY 24: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream reacts against the Phoenix Mercury during the second quarter at Gateway Center Arena on May 24, 2026 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Reese credited the collective effort and singled out Borlase's bench contribution as a turning point.

"We try to dominate our matchups as best as we can," Reese said. "Shout out to Izzy, she came in off the bench and gave us some big shots. Everybody contributes in their small little ways and everybody just shows up. That's what Atlanta basketball looks like."

Canada, who finished with 14 assists and three steals in addition to her 11 points, kept perspective on being the league's top team despite the close call.

"It feels good but it's the start of the season," Canada said. "We just want to continue getting better. That's what we preach every day. We can't get complacent, it's only been five games, but we want to continue playing our best."

For Phoenix, Copper and Alyssa Thomas each finished with 20 points, but it was not enough. The Mercury fall to 2-5 on the season. Atlanta improves to 4-1 and remains the No. 1 team in the WNBA.