Watch CBS News
Sports

Atlanta Dream center Brionna Jones to miss remainder of season with left leg injury

By
Christopher Harris
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Christopher Harris is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Christopher Harris

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

The Atlanta Dream will have to pursue their championship hopes without center Brionna Jones.

The team announced Thursday that Jones will miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a left leg injury. She appeared in nine games after recovering from right knee surgery that sidelined her for the first two months of the season.

The nine-year veteran, now in her second season with Atlanta, averaged just over 8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Brionna Jones #24 of the Atlanta Dream runs down the court during the game three of the first round of WNBA Playoffs between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on September 18, 2025 in College Park, Georgia.  Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The Dream said Jones suffered the injury against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 13 and is expected to make a full recovery.

Madina Okot, Angel Reese, Naz Hillmon and DeWanna Bonner, whom Atlanta acquired before the FIBA World Cup break, are expected to take on larger roles in the frontcourt during Jones' absence.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue