Atlanta declares October 20 Malcolm-Jamal Warner Day to honor actor's legacy and community impact

October 20 is now officially Malcolm-Jamal Warner Day in the City of Atlanta.

The Atlanta City Council has recognized Malcolm-Jamal Warner posthumously for his significant artistic contributions and devotion to the Atlanta community.

Warner, who died in July while vacationing with his family in Costa Rica, moved to Georgia while portraying Dr. AJ "The Raptor" Austin on the television series "The Resident." He was also an active member of Atlanta's arts scene, delivering spoken word performances and playing bass with his band, Biological Misfits.

According to the council's proclamation, friends and collaborators across Atlanta described Warner as "more like a brother," recalling his warmth, humility, and deep commitment to family and community.

The city is encouraging all Atlantans to reflect on the joy, creativity, and humanity Warner brought to the world.

Warner was best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show." He earned an Emmy nomination as the youngest performer ever in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category and received a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song "Jesus Children." He passed away at the age of 54.