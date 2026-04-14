Atlanta could break record for earliest 90-degree day this week

This week, Atlanta is on track to set a record for its earliest 90-degree day on record, with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees for the first time this season on Friday.

That would put the city nearly six weeks ahead of the average date for the first 90-degree reading, which is June 2. It would also break the current record for the earliest 90-degree day, set on April 23, 1980.

Only four days in Atlanta's recorded history have reached 90 degrees or higher during the month of April.

Record high temperatures could also be broken in the coming days. The forecast high for Wednesday is 88 degrees, which would top the standing record of 87 set in 1972. Thursday's forecast high of 87 would break the record of 86 set in 1896.

Friday's expected high of 90 degrees would surpass the record of 89, also set in 1896, while Saturday's forecast high of 90 would exceed the record of 87 set in 2002.