Atlanta comedian turns jokes into support for Minnesota families affected by ICE enforcement

An Atlanta comedian born in Minnesota is using her talent to protest the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in her home state.

Frankie Runquist has loved telling jokes her entire life.

"It just brings out the inner child in me. It just feels like I just want to be immature forever," said Runquist.

On Thursday night, Runquist is bringing her popular comedy show, "Funny Bachelors," to Atlanta. The show features Runquist and other comedians playing matchmaker with singles in the audience.

While the show focuses on laughs, the proceeds from it are serving a bigger purpose. Runquist says a portion of the money raised will go to families in Minnesota impacted by immigration enforcement.

"So I thought I was like, OK, this would be a good way to kind of like bring more awareness here and see who wants to support," said Runquist.

Runquist got the idea from a comedy show in Minnesota about ICE enforcement. That show raised over $3,500.

"Seeing them do that inspired me to like, OK, I can do that here. Bring more awareness here, too, because I don't think that a lot of people outside of Minnesota, like, really understand what's currently happening to the extent," said Runquist.

Frankie Runquist says a portion of the money raised by her comedy show will go to families in Minnesota impacted by immigration enforcement. Courtesy of Darcy Pierce

While Runquist understands the seriousness of the situation, she believes that it makes it a perfect topic for comedy.

"I think comedy is meant to push boundaries. It's meant to make you feel or think something. So, I think comedians shouldn't shy away from any topic," said Runquist. "if you can pull off a joke and have it be about like a tense issue and it's funny that and you're still offended at that, then I just think you shouldn't go to comedy shows."

The next show will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Argosy in East Atlanta.

You can learn more about Frankie Runquist on her Instagram page.