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Atlanta City Council to vote on plan to pave all of the city's remaining dirt roads

By
Christopher Harris
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Christopher Harris is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
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Christopher Harris

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The Atlanta City Council is set to vote Aug. 3 on a nearly $2.9 million contract extension to continue the city's effort to pave some of its remaining dirt and cobblestone roads.

The proposed ordinance would extend the Atlanta Department of Transportation's contract with BRTU Construction Inc. for one year, allowing crews to continue roadway improvements that were delayed by tree-cutting permits and site access issues.

According to the ordinance, the remaining work includes paving unpaved roads, installing curbs and gutters, sidewalks, ADA ramps, retaining walls, roadway markings and signs, and removing trees where needed.

The extension would run retroactively from May 23, 2026, through May 22, 2027.

The Transportation Committee unanimously approved the measure earlier this month. If the full City Council approves it on Aug. 3, the city can continue work without rebidding the contract.

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