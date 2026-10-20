Atlanta City Council authorizes $68 million detention center sale to Fulton County

The Atlanta City Council has authorized the $68 million sale of the city's downtown jail to Fulton County, but the governments still need to work out the details before the deal can move forward.

The council approved the measure Monday, Oct. 19, allowing the sale of the Atlanta City Detention Center and a transition of operations to the county, according to the council's meeting summary.

The transaction remains contingent on an agreement between the governments outlining its terms. The legislation also calls for Atlanta and the Fulton County sheriff to negotiate a separate agreement covering how space and services will be shared, including housing people detained on municipal charges.

The measure was sent immediately to Mayor Andre Dickens' office, the council said.

The proposed purchase would give Fulton County about 1,300 additional detention beds.

Dickens proposed the $68 million price in an Aug. 31 counteroffer after the county offered approximately $56.5 million. Atlanta initially sought $80 million.

Earlier discussions included allowing the Atlanta Department of Corrections to retain one floor and administrative space to oversee municipal detainees. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office also said it would welcome city corrections employees who want to continue their careers with the agency.

Officials are working toward a Dec. 8 deadline, when Fulton County's current lease for space at the detention center expires.