Plan to sell downtown Atlanta jail to Fulton County passes important city committee

The plan to sell the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County for $68 million has cleared a major political hurdle.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee favorably approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Andre Dickens to sell the facility to the county.

The approval comes after a work session last week where the public was able to comment on the possible sale.

"Following the public Work Session, I have confidence that Atlantans public safety will not be jeopardized by the sale of Atlanta City Detention Center," said District 10 Atlanta City Councilmember Andrea L. Boone, the chair of the committee. "Favorably approving 26-R-4001 is one part of the Atlanta City Council's transparent process to help Atlantans know what is being proposed, and how can we protect the livelihoods of the Corrections employees at the Detention Center."

With the committee's approval, the legislative item now goes to the Finance/Executive Committee to consider during its meeting on Wednesday afternoon. If it gets the thumbs up there, it will head to the full council.

The city of Atlanta has agreed to sell the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County for $68 million. CBS News Atlanta

A possible sale after months of negotiations

This week's votes come after negotiations between the two governments over the city potentially selling the jail, which would give Fulton County about 1,300 additional detention beds at the downtown facility. Previous attempts to reach an agreement stalled during the administrations of former Atlanta mayors Shirley Franklin, Kasim Reed and Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Dickens proposed the $68 million price in an Aug. 31 counteroffer after Fulton County offered approximately $56.5 million for the downtown detention center. The city originally sought $80 million for the facility, citing an independent appraisal that valued the property at approximately $144.6 million.

As part of the discussions, the two governments have agreed to allow the Atlanta Department of Corrections to maintain one floor and other administrative spaces at the facility, where the city would oversee municipal detainees.

Another part of the negotiations has been what would happen to the employees currently working at the ACDC. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement with the city that it would support and welcome all City of Atlanta employees who want to continue their career with the agency. The two entities also have emphasized a commitment to diversion services in an attempt to avoid keeping people in custody.

"This is an opportunity and moment in time where we can change people's lives," said Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat. "This is just the beginning, and we are on the right path."

Officials are working against a Dec. 8 deadline, when Fulton County's current lease for space at the city detention center expires.