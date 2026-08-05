Atlanta City Council approves resolution calling for expanded cooling centers during extreme heat

As Atlanta continues to experience periods of extreme heat, the Atlanta City Council is urging the city to strengthen its response before the next heat wave.

On Monday, the council unanimously approved a resolution asking Mayor Andre Dickens' administration to develop a formal heat safety response plan that would expand access to cooling centers, increase public outreach, and establish clear triggers for opening heat relief resources during dangerous weather.

The resolution requests that the city evaluate extending cooling center hours until at least 8 p.m. and keeping them open on weekends and holidays when the National Weather Service's HeatRisk forecast reaches "major" or "extreme" levels. It also asks the city to expand cooling centers into recreation centers and work with Fulton County to explore using public libraries and other county buildings as additional cooling sites.

Council members also called for a centralized website with maps, operating hours and heat safety information, along with expanded public alerts through NotifyATL, text messages, emails, social media and direct outreach to vulnerable residents, including seniors and people experiencing homelessness.

The resolution cites research showing extreme heat contributes to thousands of premature deaths each year and mentions that parts of southwest Atlanta have limited access to central air conditioning and face higher heat vulnerability.

In a statement, Mayor Andre Dickens' administration said it had already begun reviewing and updating the city's extreme heat procedures months ago and plans to share its findings with the City Council and the public. The administration also encouraged residents with concerns to contact the Fulton County Department of Public Health since the county is responsible for public health services for Atlanta residents.