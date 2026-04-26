Atlanta church's "Environmental Justice Sunday" puts spotlight on health gaps in communities of color

On Auburn Avenue, where Atlanta's Black history runs deep, a Sunday service turned into a call for survival.

At Big Bethel AME Church, faith leaders, activists, and residents gathered for "Environmental Justice Sunday," urging Atlanta to confront a stark reality: environmental inequality is shaping who gets to live healthier, longer lives.

Timed with Earth Day weekend, the service reframed climate and environmental issues as both a moral and public health crisis — one disproportionately impacting Black communities.

"Environmental justice is about making sure all communities are not exposed to environmental hazards," said Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., a pioneer of the movement.

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. is a renowned civil rights leader, theologian, and activist who coined the term "environmental racism" in 1982. CBS News Atlanta

The disparities, close to home

Speakers pointed to challenges already playing out across metro Atlanta:

Flooding and mold tied to aging infrastructure in the Proctor Creek watershed

Higher exposure to air pollution and asthma in majority-Black neighborhoods

Rising extreme heat risks impacting homeowners

All are part of a broader pattern where environmental burdens fall unevenly — and predictably.

Faith meets policy

Rev. Dr. Jonathan C. Augustine framed the issue as a responsibility that extends beyond the church.

Leaders called for greater investment in public health and stronger environmental protections, arguing that solutions will require action at every level — from local infrastructure to federal policy.

Why it matters now

Organizers said the goal isn't just awareness; it's mobilization.

Because for many communities, environmental justice isn't theoretical. It's immediate:

The air they breathe

The heat they endure

The flooding they can't escape

And increasingly, it's shaping long-term health outcomes and economic stability.

The bottom line

At one of Atlanta's most historic Black churches, the message was clear:

The fight for justice is expanding with the environment now at its center.