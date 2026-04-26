Atlanta church's "Environmental Justice Sunday" puts spotlight on health gaps in communities of color
On Auburn Avenue, where Atlanta's Black history runs deep, a Sunday service turned into a call for survival.
At Big Bethel AME Church, faith leaders, activists, and residents gathered for "Environmental Justice Sunday," urging Atlanta to confront a stark reality: environmental inequality is shaping who gets to live healthier, longer lives.
Timed with Earth Day weekend, the service reframed climate and environmental issues as both a moral and public health crisis — one disproportionately impacting Black communities.
"Environmental justice is about making sure all communities are not exposed to environmental hazards," said Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., a pioneer of the movement.
The disparities, close to home
Speakers pointed to challenges already playing out across metro Atlanta:
- Flooding and mold tied to aging infrastructure in the Proctor Creek watershed
- Higher exposure to air pollution and asthma in majority-Black neighborhoods
- Rising extreme heat risks impacting homeowners
All are part of a broader pattern where environmental burdens fall unevenly — and predictably.
Faith meets policy
Rev. Dr. Jonathan C. Augustine framed the issue as a responsibility that extends beyond the church.
Leaders called for greater investment in public health and stronger environmental protections, arguing that solutions will require action at every level — from local infrastructure to federal policy.
Why it matters now
Organizers said the goal isn't just awareness; it's mobilization.
Because for many communities, environmental justice isn't theoretical. It's immediate:
- The air they breathe
- The heat they endure
- The flooding they can't escape
And increasingly, it's shaping long-term health outcomes and economic stability.
The bottom line
At one of Atlanta's most historic Black churches, the message was clear:
The fight for justice is expanding with the environment now at its center.