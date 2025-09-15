Atlanta choreographer keeping city's roller skating culture alive

The rolling skating culture in Atlanta is like no other, but recent closures have left the tradition of lacing up your skates and hitting the rink at risk.

One skater and Atlanta native is working to keep the culture alive, one class at a time.

Roller rink business struggles

Roller skating brings families together and hosts countless birthday parties and other celebrations.

But in 2025, it's been a challenge to keep some of the businesses afloat.

In August, Lilburn's Skate Along USA announced that it would be shutting down after more than 40 years in business.

"It's the end of an era for us. We are grateful that we were able to serve the skate community for over 40 wonderful years. Words truly cannot express the gratitude that we feel for all of the skaters have continued to show us support. All of the skate sessions, birthday parties, private events, and lock-ins. Thank you for all of the memories," the owners wrote on Facebook.

The building now sits shuttered, leaving only two skating rinks left in Gwinnett County.

Ska CBS News Atlanta

Jim McMahon, the executive director of the Roller Skating Association International, said there were thousands of skating rinks across the country in 1908s, but many are struggling today with rising costs.

"We fell before the pandemic to 1,200, and since the pandemic we feel like we're in about the 900 category," he said.

In metropolitan areas like Atlanta, it's expensive to operate a business that needs a lot of space, he said.

Sharing the love

Born and raised in Atlanta, Camille Gilmore knows how to make a scene on skates.

"Miss Camille" is a professional skater, coach, and choreographer, and performed with Usher at the Super Bowl.

She's now trying to keep her passion for skating rolling through the metro Atlanta area.

Gilmore runs Cameo Production Studios in Decatur, a roller skating and dance academy offering a safe skating alternative for kids and adults.

"We're doing afterschool academies. We're doing summer camps, because a lot of rinks are closing down," she said. "We are here and we are available for our students.

Camille Gilmore hosts a roller skating class to share her love of the classic Atlanta tradition with adults and children. CBS News Atlanta

Paris Starchia is building his confidence on wheels, and he said he's thankful for Gilmore's classes.

"It's one of those things where you don't know how important it is until it's gone," he said. "We cannot let it go."

There are still more than a dozen rinks open around metro Atlanta, and Gilmore is committed to keep the vibe going.

"We are rolling. It is here. It is not dead, she said. "We have something to say, and we want to skate it out."