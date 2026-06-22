Atlanta businesses seeing benefits from international visitors, police presence during World Cup

World Cup fever is filling the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but just outside the gates, local businesses are seeing the impact up close.

They told CBS News Atlanta the international visitors, combined with a visible police presence and event planning, have helped create a festive atmosphere that's been good for business.

"We're probably up 20-30% of what we usually make, and we're probably up $10 or, I would say, $15,000 more than what we projected," said Moe with Hudson Grille on Marietta Street.

Large events often bring questions about traffic, security, and whether visitors will feel comfortable exploring the area, but storefronts near Centennial Olympic Park told CBS the City of Atlanta has been prepared and has helped them out.

"Definitely with the police presence," said Carlton Nelson, the owner of the burger and cheesesteak joint, The Corner, on the corner of Ted Turner Drive and Marietta Street. "They've kept the safety issues down. The homeless people haven't been around."

The business owners pointed to a highly visible police presence and extra security measures around the stadium.

"I see way more city officials and way APD as well, being downtown with a bunch of alcohol and traffic involved, it gets a little rowdy sometimes, so having APD involved has been very helpful," said Moe.

While the matches last just a few hours, the impact stretches far beyond the final whistle.

Business owners say the international visitors are discovering Southern hospitality for the first time.

"I guess it's something they don't get there," said Nelson.

He told CBS News Atlanta he has seen visitors from Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Some have even become repeat customers during their stay.

"I go above and beyond. I take the food out to them. Even though I'm busy, I still make sure that table is wiped, give them napkins, extra sauces, stuff like that," said Nelson.

MARTA has also seen higher demand during the World Cup. The agency says riders too approximately 180,000 rail trips on June 15, 190,000 on June 18, and 160,000 on June 21, twice as many as the typical day.

Atlanta will host Morocco and Haiti on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The FIFA festivities continue in Centennial Olympic Park with the extension of the free FIFA Fan Fest into Thursday, June 25, beginning at 6 p.m. as the United States Men's National Soccer Team takes on Türkiye.