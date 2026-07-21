Kaylee Hottle, actress in "Godzilla vs. Kong," dies at 18 in Maryland car crash

Kaylee Hottle, an Atlanta-born actress known for her role in the "Godzilla" film franchise, has died following a crash in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities said. Hottle was 18.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said that deputies and Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the crash around 2:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 11400 block of Windsor Road in Ijamsville.

According to the sheriff's office, a preliminary investigation found that a 1995 Honda Accord driven by a 19-year-old Frederick man traveled off the right side of the two-lane road and struck a culvert. Investigators believe excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Three people were in the vehicle.

Actress Kaylee Hottle attends the world premiere of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" in Hollywood on March 25, 2024. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that authorities said are not believed to be life-threatening. Another passenger declined medical treatment at the scene.

The third passenger, identified by the sheriff's office as Hottle, was taken to an area trauma center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Hottle, who was born in Atlanta, was recently living in Kyle, Texas. She was best known for portraying Jia in the films "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." Her IMDB biography also states Hottle came from a multigenerational deaf family and was a native user of American Sign Language, which helped launch her acting career.