Atlanta boosts security, launches "nightlife ambassadors" ahead of FIFA World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The countdown is on for the first game of the FIFA Men's World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, kicking off Monday.

Soccer teams from around the world are already arriving in Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens announced.

On Wednesday, Mayor Dickens joined public safety officials to outline comprehensive plans for keeping visitors and residents safe during the tournament.

The city is preparing for an estimated 300,000 fans expected to attend matches in Atlanta.

To support the influx of visitors, Dickens announced the launch of a new "nightlife ambassadors" program.

The pilot program consists of 12 ambassadors, easily identified by their bright orange shirts, who will be stationed throughout downtown Atlanta.

These ambassadors will assist visitors with directions, offer safety escorts, and connect people to resources.

"This program provides a visible, approachable presence in Atlanta's entertainment and nightlife districts," Dickens said. "They serve as an extra layer of support by assisting patrons, connecting individuals to resources, reporting concerns, and helping create safer environments before situations escalate."

Ambassadors will patrol downtown from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Monday.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum emphasized that all hands are on deck for the next six weeks.

The joint operations center at public safety headquarters will operate at full capacity, with officers monitoring cameras across the city.

More than 170 officers—including those from Cobb County and Savannah—will be deployed to assist.

The FBI will also provide support to the Atlanta Police Department.

"All 1,800 sworn officers and 500 civilian staff will be on duty," Schierbaum said. "Some will have adjusted or limited off days, and many will work 12-hour shifts to ensure we're ready wherever the mission takes us."

Schierbaum noted that counterterrorism remains a top priority.

He urged the public to report anything suspicious to the police.