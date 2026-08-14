Atlanta Black Restaurant Week shines spotlight on the resiliency of the city's culinary culture

The 10th annual Atlanta Black Restaurant Week is set to wrap up on Sunday.

The week-long spotlight on participating Black restaurants is something that Esther Evans, lead manager at Gocha's Breakfast Bar, says is about more than what goes on a plate.

"Black Restaurant Week isn't just about the food; it's about the culture and bringing everyone together, and seeing the community thrive," Evans said.

Gocha's has been open since 2018 and has managed to navigate challenges over the years to stay afloat as many restaurants have closed their doors in recent months and years.

Evans said she credits great ownership, great staff, a great customer base, and even better food as many of the reasons they were able to make it out of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to be a popular spot in the city.

"It lets me know that we're doing a great job when it comes to the recipes, our from-scratch kitchen that we're providing great food because if you don't have great food, your doors won't be revolving," Evans said.

A report from the University of California, Berkeley and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows nearly 50% of restaurants will close within the first five years.

Stephanie Fischer, the president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association, said nationally and locally, the restaurant industry has faced many challenges, making it harder for establishments to stay open.

"Forty-two percent of restaurateurs last year across the country reported not having a profit," Fischer said. "Restaurateurs in Georgia are averaging 3% to 5% profit. Food cost is 35% higher than pre-pandemic, so the food costs and labor costs are still real big challenges for restaurateurs, but other challenges that are creeping in are credit card swipe fees, rent's going up, and insurance. As of 2023, we [Georgia] had over 2,500 openings compared to 2,100 closings."

Fischer said while there have been many closings, Georgia's restaurant openings continue to outpace closings.

You can click here for more information on Black Restaurant Week.