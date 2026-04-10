Atlanta Beltline set to open 1.2-mile Southeast Trail section next week

The latest section of the Atlanta Beltline will open next week, adding more than a mile to the city's popular walking and biking trail.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on April 16 for the Beltline's Segments 4 and 5, known as the Southeast Trail. The 1.2-mile run from Boulevard to Glenwood Avenue, connecting the Glenwood Park, Grant Park, Ormewood Park, and Boulevard Heights neighborhoods to northern neighborhoods.

The new addition brings the total Beltline trail to 14.8 miles and will finish a 2.5-mile stretch from Krog Street Tunnel to Boulevard Southeast.

Officials say the added 14-foot-wide path will create a safer route to school for students at Parkside Elementary and Maynard Jackson High School, which is the second Atlanta public high school located on the Beltline.

The rest of the Southside Trail is expected to be open by June. That would bring the total continuous paved trail to 17.9 miles.

The status of the Atlanta Beltline as of April 2026. Atlanta Beltline

Work continues on parts of the Northside and Northwest Trail as well.